20 volunteers needed to help relief efforts in Puerto Rico, NC Baptists on Mission says

North Carolina Baptists on Mission has 20 openings for volunteers to serve on a feeding and distribution team in Puerto Rico from Oct. 8 to Oct 22 or 23, but willing workers must respond by noon Monday.
“The type of work is food preparation, food distribution, cook stove distribution and general all-around just helping,” said a news release sent by the Baptist group’s Cary headquarters Sunday. “The type of cooking may be on old-school fish cookers or in a school. You may be on a small cook team or asked to help Puerto Ricans cook in a school kitchen. Mainly think, ‘flexibility’
“The work will be hot, humid, harsh and have lots of mosquitoes (but not malaria).”
International mission trip experience is helpful, the group said, but not required.
Sleeping arrangements are expected to be on a cruise ship or a barge, depending on what the Federal Emergency Management Agency has available. Some volunteers may be housed in a church.
The group said that FEMA has been covering the cost of airfare on chartered flights, but that those arrangements are fluid and volunteers should be prepared to pay their own airfare. N.C. Baptists on Mission is trying to arrange a commercial flight for the team if needed.
No passport or visa is necessary to travel to Puerto Rico, but volunteers must be at least 18 years old and will need a driver’s license or other governmental identification care.
Interested volunteers must respond by 12 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2, through https://airtable.com/shrXNjy41NZ0ftotX.
More information about the work of N.C. Baptists on Mission is available at baptistsonmission.org.
