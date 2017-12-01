Prayer at the Prison Gates will bring volunteers to pray at 10 area prisons Saturday

Volunteers are invited to gather in Raleigh on Saturday morning, then disperse to 10 area prisons for the annual Prayer at the Prison Gates.
The event, sponsored by Christian Library International, will begin with breakfast at 8:40 a.m. at Edenton Street United Methodist Church, 228 W. Edenton Street, Raleigh. From there, groups of up to 10 people each will be sent to correctional facilities in Wake, Durham and Orange counties. At 10 a.m., volunteers will begin praying for inmates, guards, chaplains, wardens, volunteers, families of the inmates, and crime victims and their families.
Similar events will be held at the same time at prisons in all 50 states. In North Carolina and 10 other states, inmates inside prisons will gather to pray as well.
The group notes that there are 2.2 million people imprisoned in the United States. According to a new release about the event, “The holiday season is a hard time for those associated with correctional facilities. CLI and their volunteers come together to offer hope and encouragement for the imprisoned and their families.”
For more information, contact John Littlejohn at 919-215-9690 or jlittlejohncli@gmail.com.
Martha Quillin: 919-829-8989, @MarthaQuillin
