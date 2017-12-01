Prayer at the Prison Gates will bring volunteers to pray at 10 area prisons Saturday

More Videos

Volunteers will gather at area prisons Saturday for national Prayer at the Prison Gates 4:36

Volunteers will gather at area prisons Saturday for national Prayer at the Prison Gates

Pause
'Thoughts and prayers': Recent tragedies have put this phrase in the spotlight 2:09

'Thoughts and prayers': Recent tragedies have put this phrase in the spotlight

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season 0:51

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

HB2 protesters arrested at Legislature 2:08

HB2 protesters arrested at Legislature

Dave Doeren stays with NC State 1:21

Dave Doeren stays with NC State

Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims 0:57

Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims

Wake County schools allowed to perform at nativity event 0:52

Wake County schools allowed to perform at nativity event

Woodhouse compares health care choice to Oreo's 1:11

Woodhouse compares health care choice to Oreo's

Roy Moore heckled while disputing sexual misconduct allegations in Alabama 2:48

Roy Moore heckled while disputing sexual misconduct allegations in Alabama

UNC's Wilson Library offers a treasure trove of Dean Smith memorabilia for Tar Heels 1:12

UNC's Wilson Library offers a treasure trove of Dean Smith memorabilia for Tar Heels

  • Volunteers will gather at area prisons Saturday for national Prayer at the Prison Gates

    Christian Library International organizes the annual "Prayer at the Prison Gates" to help inmates, those who work with them get through the holidays.

Christian Library International organizes the annual "Prayer at the Prison Gates" to help inmates, those who work with them get through the holidays. Christian Library International
Christian Library International organizes the annual "Prayer at the Prison Gates" to help inmates, those who work with them get through the holidays. Christian Library International

Religion

Prayer at the Prison Gates will bring volunteers to pray at 10 area prisons Saturday

By Martha Quillin

mquillin@newsobserver.com

December 01, 2017 04:18 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

RALEIGH

Volunteers are invited to gather in Raleigh on Saturday morning, then disperse to 10 area prisons for the annual Prayer at the Prison Gates.

The event, sponsored by Christian Library International, will begin with breakfast at 8:40 a.m. at Edenton Street United Methodist Church, 228 W. Edenton Street, Raleigh. From there, groups of up to 10 people each will be sent to correctional facilities in Wake, Durham and Orange counties. At 10 a.m., volunteers will begin praying for inmates, guards, chaplains, wardens, volunteers, families of the inmates, and crime victims and their families.

Similar events will be held at the same time at prisons in all 50 states. In North Carolina and 10 other states, inmates inside prisons will gather to pray as well.

The group notes that there are 2.2 million people imprisoned in the United States. According to a new release about the event, “The holiday season is a hard time for those associated with correctional facilities. CLI and their volunteers come together to offer hope and encouragement for the imprisoned and their families.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

For more information, contact John Littlejohn at 919-215-9690 or jlittlejohncli@gmail.com.

Martha Quillin: 919-829-8989, @MarthaQuillin

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Volunteers will gather at area prisons Saturday for national Prayer at the Prison Gates 4:36

Volunteers will gather at area prisons Saturday for national Prayer at the Prison Gates

Pause
'Thoughts and prayers': Recent tragedies have put this phrase in the spotlight 2:09

'Thoughts and prayers': Recent tragedies have put this phrase in the spotlight

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season 0:51

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

HB2 protesters arrested at Legislature 2:08

HB2 protesters arrested at Legislature

Dave Doeren stays with NC State 1:21

Dave Doeren stays with NC State

Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims 0:57

Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims

Wake County schools allowed to perform at nativity event 0:52

Wake County schools allowed to perform at nativity event

Woodhouse compares health care choice to Oreo's 1:11

Woodhouse compares health care choice to Oreo's

Roy Moore heckled while disputing sexual misconduct allegations in Alabama 2:48

Roy Moore heckled while disputing sexual misconduct allegations in Alabama

UNC's Wilson Library offers a treasure trove of Dean Smith memorabilia for Tar Heels 1:12

UNC's Wilson Library offers a treasure trove of Dean Smith memorabilia for Tar Heels

  • 'Thoughts and prayers': Recent tragedies have put this phrase in the spotlight

    Tim Holm, a first-year student at Duke Divinity School, leads Morning Prayer in Goodson Chapel on Thursday and attends the sessions most weekdays.

'Thoughts and prayers': Recent tragedies have put this phrase in the spotlight

View More Video