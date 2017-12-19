Come all ye faithful to a bigger venue – Christmas pageant moves to new cathedral

More Videos 1:21 Dave Doeren stays with NC State Pause 1:34 How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care 2:18 NC State's Keatts: 'I am very disappointed' 0:08 Fight at Sanderson High under investigation 1:11 Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson steps aside, will sell team 2:24 A family tradition gives back with grace 0:44 Amtrak train derailment investigation continues as carriages lifted back into position over I-5 1:04 'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train in Washington 1:30 Pageant comes to (new) home for Christmas 1:46 Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Pageant comes to (new) home for Christmas The Cathedral School holds its annual Christmas pageant at the new Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh for the first time on Dec. 18, 2017. About 235 students from pre-K to 8th grade participated in the event. The Cathedral School holds its annual Christmas pageant at the new Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh for the first time on Dec. 18, 2017. About 235 students from pre-K to 8th grade participated in the event. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

The Cathedral School holds its annual Christmas pageant at the new Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh for the first time on Dec. 18, 2017. About 235 students from pre-K to 8th grade participated in the event. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com