NC pastor faces life in a Turkish prison after new ‘terrorism’ charge

President Donald Trump, left, welcomes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 16, 2017. The independent, bipartisan U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom said it ‘strongly condemns’ an indictment that charges Christian Pastor Andrew Brunson of Black Mountain with ‘leadership in a terrorist organization.’ The Trump administration should redouble ‘its ongoing efforts’ to secure Brunson’s release, the commission said. * Xinhua TNS