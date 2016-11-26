Irish elegance abounds at Dromoland Castle

1:29 Emotional Ryan Switzer after loss: 'I played my heart out' Pause

2:57 Relive NC State's victory over UNC

5:52 Doeren: 'It's about these players and these coaches hanging together'

2:35 UNC's Trubisky: 'A loss is a loss'

1:45 A fumble then a whole lot of pushing and shoving

1:09 68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy

2:24 Helicopters play vital role in fighting western NC wildfires

9:17 ACC Now Live with Joe Giglio

0:41 'Super Scooper' fighting NC wildfires scoops a load of water from Fontana Lake