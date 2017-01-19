Win the book “1,000 Places to See in the US & Canada Before You Die”

Are you a wanderer? Then “1,000 Places to See in the United States & Canada Before You Die” (Workman, $24.95) belongs in your knapsack.
This updated bestseller by Patricia Schultz is a great collection of offbeat destinations, from pristine beaches to classic ballparks; awe-inspiring glaciers to world-class museums.
You could probably check a few of the North Carolina destinations off your bucket list right off the bat – Duke University, Raleigh’s Poole’s Diner and Crook’s Corner in Chapel Hill are just a few of the must-sees listed for The Tar Heel State.
There are plenty of interesting places farther afield, as well.
If you’d like to win “1,000 Places,” send an email to giveaway@newsobserver.com by midnight Sunday (Jan. 22) and include your mailing address. Please put “Places” in the subject line of your email to be included in the random drawing. Only the winner will be notified.
