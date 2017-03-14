Oak Island Pier closed until further notice

The Oak Island Pier won’t be open this summer. It’s been closed until further notice because of structural issues.
The pier, which was damaged by Hurricane Matthew in October, will be rebuilt by the town.
Mayor Cin Brochure said Monday that the pier will be built back to its pre-storm condition – 27 feet tall and 850 feet long, according to the Wimington Star News. The closing won’t affect the pier restaurant or store.
The new pier is set for completion by spring 2018. The existing pier will be dismantled in sections and the new pier will be built piece-by-piece as the old one is taken down.
The town owns the pier and the project hasn’t been bid yet, so there were no cost estimates immediately available.
The pier is insured and should have FEMA money coming to cover damages but it’s unclear if those funds will cover of the cost to rebuild. Hurricane Matthew destroyed the furthest 150 feet of the pier and it was closed for about two weeks after the storm.. And now the pier moves and sways to a point where the town decided to close it as a safety precaution, according to the Star News.
The pier was built in 1955 and previously was closed after being damaged by Hurricane Hugo in 1989. This won’t be the first time the pier is reconstructed – it also was rebuilt in 1972 and 1992, according to the Star News.
