New limited-time NC Zoo ‘Birds in Flight’ attraction opens this year

A new attraction is coming to the North Carolina Zoo.
The “Birds in Flight” outdoor experience will feature exotic birds from around the world. The new attraction debuts Friday, March 30, and runs through Oct. 31.
Performances will be held at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on weekdays. The show is $3 per person, in addition to regular zoo admission.
Guests for “Birds in Flight” will see macaws, sun conures, falcons, hawks, vultures and owls up close as the birds soar by just inches away, demonstrating natural behaviors and aerial acrobatics under the open sky. The show has previously played to rave reviews at the Bronx Zoo, Philadelphia Zoo and Birmingham Zoo.
Never miss a local story.
“We are thrilled to bring our guests up close and personal with this amazing show,” said zoo director Pat Simmons. “It’s high-energy, educational and features beautiful exotic birds flying overhead and interacting with guests. And the timing of bringing this program to the North Carolina Zoo couldn’t be better.”
That’s because 2018 is being celebrated as the “Year of the Bird” by the National Geographic Society. It marks the centennial of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, one of the most influential bird-protection laws ever passed. Over the past century, it’s believed that the law has saved many millions of birds from harmful human activities, according to the zoo.
The new show is produced by Animal Behavior and Conservation Connections, with avian trainer and expert Phung Luu, who was recently featured on the “Today” show performing with a few members of his flock.
“There’s a quote from the noted biologist, Thomas Lovejoy, that speaks to the importance of birds in our ecosystem,” said Simmons. “He said, ‘If you take care of birds, you take care of most of the environmental problems in the world.’ ”
“The North Carolina Zoo has always been a place where guests can learn about and connect with animals from around the world,” said Susi H. Hamilton, secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. “We’re always excited when a new attraction opens, especially one like this that allows our visitors to have a more interactive, up-close experience.”
Comments