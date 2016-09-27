The Day's Best Photos | 09.26.16

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton walks off her campaign plane at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in Morrisville, N.C., Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016.
Matt Rourke
AP
A hot tub rests in front of a residence leveled by the Loma fire along Loma Chiquita Road on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016, near Morgan Hill, Calif. More California residents were ordered from their homes Tuesday as a growing wildfire threatened remote communities in the Santa Cruz Mountains.
Noah Berger
AP
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is seen through the audience before participating in a roundtable event, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016, in Miami.
John Locher
AP
Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, waves to people at the University of British Columbia campus in Kelowna, British Columbia, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016.
Jonathan Hayward
AP
Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro, left, and Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal challenge for the ball during the Champions League group F soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016.
Martin Meissner
AP
Emergency service personnel work at the scene of a house explosion, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016, in the Bronx borough of New York. New York City firefighter Michael Fahy, who responded to a report of a gas leak at the home was killed Tuesday morning when the residence exploded shortly after authorities discovered a possible drug lab there, officials said.
Mary Altaffer
AP
A fighter of the Libyan forces affiliated to the Tripoli government searches for sniper positions, from a building, on the front line in Sirte, Libya, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016.
Manu Brabo
AP
Josh Jensen rides a raft through flood waters from the Cedar River after helping a friend with a flood damaged business, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Officials in Cedar Rapids say their elaborate system of temporary floodwalls is successfully protecting thousands of homes and businesses from floodwaters.
Charlie Neibergall
AP
A technician wearing virtual reality glasses checks his installation in three British public telephone booths, set up outside the Mauritshuis museum in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016. The installation allows visitors a 3-D look into the museum which has twenty-two paintings belonging to the British Royal Collection, on loan for an exhibit from 29 Sept. 2016 till Jan. 8, 2017.
Peter Dejong
AP
A woman looks at hundreds of pairs of shoes displayed outside parliament, symbolizing those who are too ill to join the protest, during a demonstration to draw attention to those suffering from M.E. or Myalgic Encephalomyelitis in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016. The protest was organized by #MillionsMissing, a movement to raise awareness for the disease. Twenty-five cities in nine countries have demonstrations on Sept. 27.
Peter Dejong
AP
In this Sept. 10, 2016 picture, Diana Romaniuc, 7 years-old, peers from behind curtains before competing in the children category of the Romania Miss Pole Dance Contest, ahead of the finals of the Pole Sport&Fitness World Championship 2016 in Bucharest, Romania.
Vadim Ghrida
AP
People watch fireworks during an event to mark the start of the 500-day countdown to the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016. Marking the 500-day countdown to the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, organizers said Tuesday that 90 percent of construction of new venues is complete and the focus is now on preparing for test events.
Lee Jin-man
AP
Real Madrid's Raphael Varane, right, looks on as Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, left, and Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal challenge for the ball during the Champions League group F soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016.
Martin Meissner
AP
Bruce Springsteen, left, greets a fan wearing Springsteen jacket at the launch of his autobiography "Born to Run" at the Barnes & Noble in the New Jersey town where he grew up Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016, in Freehold, N.J.
Mel Evans
AP
Artist Bland Hoke, top, and his crew work to assemble the "Banjostand" sculpture around the statue of Sir Walter Raleigh in front of the Raleigh Convention Center on Sept. 26, 2016 for International Bluegrass Music Association World of Bluegrass festival being held in Raleigh this week. The sculpture is made of over 300 banjo necks and over 150 banjo pots. It takes 4-5 people about 36 hours to assemble.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose with young chefs during a Taste of British Columbia community event at Mission Hill Winery on September 27, 2016 in Kelowna, Canada.
Pool
Getty Images
A model presents a creation for Etam during the 2017 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show, on September 27, 2016 in Paris.
PATRICK KOVARIK
AFP/Getty Images
In this photo taken Monday, Sept. 27, 2016, the Loma Fire rages on the Santa Cruz Mountains summit beyond the Giant Dipper Roller Coaster in Santa Cruz, Calif. More California residents were ordered from their homes Tuesday as a growing wildfire threatened remote communities in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The blaze in a rugged area about 30 miles south of San Jose destroyed one home and charred more than 1.5 square miles of dry brush and timber, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
Shmuel Thaler
The Santa Cruz Sentinel, AP