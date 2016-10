VIDEO: The ONE Vote '16 election caravan pulled on to the UNC-CH campus Tuesday, October 4, 2016 setting up on the Bell Tower amphitheater grounds with their White House bounce house. The caravan sought signatures on their non-partisan petition for each of the candidates for US president to have a plan in place to fight extreme poverty in the third world. The bounce house was an election-themed reward for those who took the time to sign the petition.