LePage accuses Democrats of playing politics with psych unit

GOP Gov. Paul LePage said Wednesday his administration will change the location of a proposed mental health facility in Augusta following transparency concerns raised by Democratic lawmakers.
The state Department of Health and Human Services wants to build a $3 million forensic facility that would be a stepdown unit for mental health patients housed at Riverview Psychiatric Center in Augusta. The administration says the unit will help the facility regain the federal accreditation it lost following concerns over overcrowding, inadequate staffing and improper use of control methods such as stun guns.
But a long-overlooked state law says that a group of legislative leaders has to approve new construction within the state capitol area.
Lawmakers failed to approve the plan on Wednesday with Democrats and Republicans at odds over the new facility.
LePage said his administration would build the unit outside of the capitol area to avoid the Democrats' concerns.
Democrat Rep. Sara Gideon, who has been nominated to be Maine's next House Speaker, said the proposal should be fully vetted by legislators.
LePage said Democrats don't care about Mainers with mental health issues and that the building had already received local and state administrative approvals.
The governor blamed Democratic Attorney General Janet Mills's office for bringing up an "obscure" statute that it didn't apply to about 30 past projects built in the capitol area.
But Mills said just because LePage's administration "ignored the plain language of the statute in the past" doesn't mean it can ignore the legislative branch's oversight of "major projects" with financial implications for taxpayers.
Mills said her office learned about the proposed building after LePage's administration announced it to the press, and then told the administration about the statute.
The next step for the plan was unclear.
