Watchdog urges Philippines: remove barriers to condom access

0:49 TSA advises RDU passengers to "double check their bags" Pause

1:13 Police involved shooting scene at Lake Park Condominiums in Raleigh

1:57 Boy says Santa shamed him by telling him to 'lay off the burgers and fries'

1:12 Injured veteran can’t work without his service dog, so Lowe’s hired them both

1:45 It's not easy being Santa

2:22 Miss Kagawa: The Story of a Friendship Doll from Japan

13:19 Roy Cooper thanks supporters at victory rally

2:28 'I thought you would live forever.': Coach K's tribute to his friend Jim Valvano

3:13 Pearl Harbor survivor serves as U.S. Navy Band's honorary bandmaster