Smoking cessation classes for women to be held in Bennington

Special classes to help women quit smoking are going to be offered at the Vermont Health Department offices in Bennington.
The classes will be held Wednesdays, beginning Jan. 4th from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The last Wednesday class will be held Jan. 25.
Participants will learn new ways to stop smoking or chewing, get tips on how to handle stress and withdrawal symptoms, meet others trying to quit and receive free nicotine replacement.
The classes are a cooperative effort of the American Cancer Society, Vermont Blueprint for Health, Vermont Quit Partners, and Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.
For women unable to attend the classes, individual sessions and classes with both men and women will be offered.
The classes are free, but advance registration is required.
