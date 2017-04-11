Queen Elizabeth II's unforgettable meeting with Donna the elephant

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh tried their hand at zookeeping on Tuesday at the opening of a new elephant care center at the Whipsnade Zoo.
Spicer: Hitler 'Didn't sink to using chemical weapons'

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's use of chemical weapons is worse than Hitler's warfare. Hitler killed millions in gas chambers during World War II. When a reporter gave Spicer the opportunity to clarify his comment, Spicer then said Hitler took Jews "into the Holocaust center" but that Hitler "was not using the gas on his own people in the same way that Assad is doing" by dropping it into the center of a city. Spicer brought up Hitler during Tuesday's White House briefing while talking about how how seriously the US considers Assad's use of chemical weapons.

Cameras coming to Wake school buses

Wake Ed

Video: Wake County Schools started installing monitoring cameras in school buses this week. School officials hope they help with student safety, driver awareness and behavior issues.

