June 11, 2017 11:47 PM

Legionnaires' bacteria found at New York police precinct

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Officials say traces of Legionnaires' disease have been found in a New York City police precinct where an officer was hospitalized with symptoms of the disease.

The health department says they were informed that preliminary results of some tests conducted by an independent contractor at the precinct in Harlem showed traces of the bacteria.

The New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2sigpGR ) reports health officials began investigating the water at the precinct Friday night after they were notified that an officer had been diagnosed with the disease.

The hot water supply at the precinct has been temporarily shut down.

The officer is recovering at a hospital outside of the city.

Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia caused by bacteria that can live in water. It's not spread by person-to-person contact.

