New abortion laws up for debate in Missouri Senate

The Missouri Senate could debate and vote on proposals to ramp up state abortion regulations as early as Wednesday, the third day of a special session on abortion called for by Republican Gov. Eric Greitens.
A Senate panel on Tuesday approved a package of new restrictions on abortion clinics, as well as proposals to nullify a St. Louis ordinance that bans discrimination in housing and employment based on "reproductive health decisions" such as abortions or pregnancies.
Other proposals on the table include mandated annual health inspections of clinics, more stringent requirements on reports of tissue from abortions and new authority for the attorney general to prosecute violations of abortion law.
Greitens said he called the special session in reaction to the St. Louis ordinance and a federal judge's ruling that struck down some of the state's abortion laws.
The ruling, which the state is appealing, invalidated requirements that doctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals, and that clinics meet hospital-like standards for outpatient surgery.
Also pending are efforts by regional Planned Parenthood agencies seeking to provide abortions in Columbia, Joplin, Kansas City and Springfield. Planned Parenthood now only offers the procedure in St. Louis.
Greitens on Wednesday is leading an anti-abortion rally to show support at the Capitol, where abortion-rights supporters are also holding a mock "People's Special Session." Planned Parenthood Advocates of Missouri, NARAL Pro-Choice Missouri and others are using the demonstration to criticize the special session as a waste of money and unnecessary, and to highlight other issues they feel are more important for lawmakers to address.
Pushback on the GOP-sponsored abortion regulations is expected by Senate Democrats, who have the power to stall a vote using extended debate in what's called a filibuster.
