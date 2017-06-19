Officials load a victim into ambulance after Ocean Boulevard shooting

The Governor's School could lose state funding under the NC Senate's budget proposal while the House budget leaves funding intact. For more than 50 years, the summer program has provided educational opportunities for high school students.
A tourist caught a shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach during a Facebook live video. Despite what you will hear, no officer was shot during the incident, Myrtle Beach police say. Video provided by Bubba Hinson on Facebook.
Democrats and Republicans came together on the field in Washington, D.C. the day after Rep. Steve Scalise and three others were shot at baseball practice for the GOP team. House and Senate leaders of both parties together called for the start of the Congressional Baseball Game, and Democrats gave their winner's trophy to Rep. Scalise after the game.
North Carolina high school senior Marvin Wright had his diploma withheld by SouthWest Edgecombe High School after he refused to read a graduation speech written by his school’s administrators. The class president eventually received an apology from the superintendent.
Tragedy did not stop the players in this year's congressional baseball game after one of their own was shot and several others were injured during the Republicans' practice the day before. "By playing tonight, you are showing the world that we will not be intimidated by threats, acts of violence or assaults...The game will go on," President Donald Trump said in a broadcast before the game.
Watch David Bailey, one of two Capitol Police officers wounded in the attack that wounded Congressman Steve Scalise throw out the first pitch at the congressional baseball game. Bailey is a graduate of NC Central in Durham, N.C.