June 21, 2017 6:39 AM

EU court: Vaccines can be blamed for problems without proof

The Associated Press
LONDON

The highest court of the European Union says that even in cases where there is no scientific proof to suggest a vaccine is defective, courts may conclude in individual cases that the vaccines are to blame under certain circumstances.

The decision was issued on Wednesday in relation to the case of a Frenchman known as Mr. J.W., who was vaccinated against hepatitis B in late 1998-99. About a year later, Mr. J.W. was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Numerous studies have found no relationship between the hepatitis B vaccination and multiple sclerosis.

The court said that despite the lack of scientific evidence, a vaccine can be considered defective if there is "specific and consistent evidence," including the time between a vaccine's administration and the occurrence of a disease.

