Pharmacy head to be sentenced in deadly meningitis outbreak

FILE- In this March 16, 2017, file photo, Barry Cadden, center, arrives at the federal courthouse in Boston, before scheduled closing arguments in his trial. Cadden is set to be sentenced on Monday, June 26, in a deadly nationwide meningitis outbreak that killed more than 60 people and sickened hundreds more. Cadden was acquitted of second-degree murder charges under federal racketeering law, but convicted on conspiracy and fraud charges. Steven Senne, File AP Photo