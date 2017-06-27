New limbs for growing bodies: Mutilated albinos get refitted

Baraka Cosmas waits to have a plaster cast made of the remainder of his arm at Shriners Hospital for Children in Philadelphia, Monday, March 27, 2017. Cosmas and other children from Tanzania with the hereditary condition of albinism are in the U.S. to receive free surgery and prostheses at the hospital. The children were attacked and dismembered in the belief that their body parts will bring wealth. Matt Rourke AP Photo