US Senate's proposed ACA repeal could take medical care away from over 2300 North Carolina children.

Devonte Shipman was threatened with jail and issued a fine over alleged jaywalking following a June 20 incident in Jacksonville, Florida. Shipman recorded his interaction with an officer, named in reports as JS Bolen, in which Bolen threatens Shipman with jail if he won’t go wait by the officer’s car. Shipman was issued with a $62.50 fine for failing to obey a pedestrian control sign. Bolen also said he would fine Shipman for failing to carry identification.
Less than 24 hours after a monument of the Ten Commandments was installed outside the Arkansas State Capitol, it was smashed to pieces by Michael Tate Reed, who drove his car into it. Tate live streamed the incident via Facebook.
Artist Dare Coulter spent a week of long days and nights completing a 30 foot wide, 20 foot tall mural to call attention to free speech and the right to protest. She made art and a lot of new friends along the way.
Allison Cope, of Raleigh, did not return from a 3pm Monday break from her job at a Starbucks at RDU airport. She has been missing since then. RDU police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact them.
Prosecutors have ruled that police were justified in shooting a man who opened fire while on a bus in Dundalk, MD on June 7. Blaine Robert Erb, 35, who is suspected of an armed robbery before boarding the bus, was killed in the shootout with police.
The Senate's health plan insures more Americans and reduces the deficit more than the House's plan did, but also cuts Medicaid more drastically than any plan to date, according to the a report by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.
As the iPhone celebrates its tenth anniversary, Duke marketing professor Debu Purohit reflects on the impact the smart phone has made. Professor Purohit looks back at predictions he made ten years ago about the iPhone and analyzes what actually happened.