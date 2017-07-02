This photo of the wreckage of burned passenger bus was provided by Russia Emergency Situations Ministry press service on Sunday, July 2, 2017. More then a dozen people have been killed in Russia after a bus caught fire following a nighttime collision with a truck that was being towed in the Tatarstan Republic and six other people have been killed in separate road accidents.
This photo of the wreckage of burned passenger bus was provided by Russia Emergency Situations Ministry press service on Sunday, July 2, 2017. More then a dozen people have been killed in Russia after a bus caught fire following a nighttime collision with a truck that was being towed in the Tatarstan Republic and six other people have been killed in separate road accidents. Ministry of Emergency Situations press service photo via AP)
News

July 02, 2017 6:36 AM

20 dead in road accidents in Russia; 14 as bus catches fire

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

Russian officials say at least 14 people have been killed after a bus caught fire following a nighttime collision with a truck that was being towed and six other people have been killed in separate road accidents.

The bus crash took place early Sunday in Russia's central Tatarstan Republic. Footage from the scene showed the burnt-out shell of the bus. Russian investigators said a criminal case has been opened.

In other deadly road accidents, four people died early Sunday after a car hit a tree near the city of Nizhny Novgorod, east of Moscow, and two teenagers were killed late Saturday when a truck plowed into a bus stop in the western Russian city of Bryansk.

Russia has a poor road safety record with over 20,000 official traffic fatalities last year.

