Outdoor enthusiasts push for trails as RDU unveils $2.7B plan for airport upgrades

Raleigh-Durham International Airport now has a plan for how it will pay for $2.7 billion in major projects, including the replacement of its longest runway, in the next 25 years.
About $1.8 billion is needed for upgrading the terminals and roadways, as well as building a consolidated rental car facility and adding parking, according to the airport. More than $900 million is needed to maintain infrastructure, including runways and taxiways.
The projects would be paid for mostly through airport revenues and financing, and about $192.7 million in federal and state funds. Roughly $281 million would come from a $4.50 customer facility charge RDU collects from each passenger who boards a plane.
In its recent budget, the North Carolina legislature committed to giving RDU $21 million in the 2017-18 fiscal year and $31 million in recurring funds starting in 2018-19.
The RDU Airport Authority will host a public open house from noon to 6 p.m. Monday to answer questions about financing and funding sources for the projects listed in its 25-year master plan. There will be no formal presentation, and visitors are invited to stop by.
Local hikers, cyclists and other outdoor enthusiasts have voiced concerns about the airport’s plan for part of its property, particularly the forested areas closest to Lake Crabtree County Park and William B. Umstead State Park.
Vision2040, the master plan the airport authority approved last October, which is under review by the Federal Aviation Administration, lays out potential development of the airport’s core, as well as surrounding land, including a possible hotel or office park, quarry and parking.
Developing airport land could help pay for the expenses RDU expects to face in the coming years as it replaces runways and taxiways, builds a consolidated rental car facility and makes other improvements. Airport officials expect to have to rebuild the longest runway in the next three to five years.
Kristie VanAuken, RDU’s vice president of communications and community affairs, has said the airport’s main focus is rebuilding a runway and making it possible to add up to 23 new gates in the next 25 years.
Without a new runway, the airport would be left with only one commercial runway, and at 7,500 feet, it isn’t long enough to accommodate trans-Atlantic or trans-continental flights. A new runway also would be needed if the airport hopes to attract a flight to China.
Members of groups like Triangle Off-Road Cyclists and The Umstead Coalition say they don’t take issue with proposed projects within the airport’s core. They are most concerned about a quarry that is listed as a possible use for land south of Umstead.
The RDU Forest Coalition is pushing for the preservation of more than 600 acres between the Lake Crabtree and Umstead parks. They want the area to be used for an expansive system of trails and supporting businesses.
More than 7,000 supporters have signed an online petition asking the airport authority to preserve the forested land and recreational trails to be used for the project.
The Umstead Coalition sent an email blast Thursday encouraging outdoor enthusiasts to attend Monday’s open house in support of this vision for more than 50 miles of trails with nearby brew pubs, outdoor stores, bike rentals, rope courses, zip lines and more.
“We are anxious to see what their financial story is, but we remain very concerned about the proposed controversial quarry,” Jean Spooner, chair of The Umstead Coalition, said in an interview. “We still want to work with the RDU Airport Authority on alternative evaluations for that land.”
RDU spokesman Andrew Sawyer said only the funding of major airport projects will be discussed at the open house, not the future use of land.
“We are not discussing land use at this meeting so that’s not going to be a part of the discussion,” he said.
Want to go?
What: Raleigh-Durham International Airport final Vision2040 master plan open house
When: Noon to 6 p.m. Monday, July 10
Where: RDU’s General Aviation Terminal at 1750 E. International Drive
