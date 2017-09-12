News

Sioux City council approves plan for ambulance services

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 6:15 AM

SIOUX CITY, Iowa

The City Council has decided to establish an emergency medical services division to handle Sioux City 911 ambulance calls starting Jan. 1.

The council voted Monday to adopt a plan offered by Sioux City Fire Rescue Chief Tom Everett.

Siouxland Paramedics cited financial difficulties when it told the city last month that it would stop providing 911 services to Sioux City and North Sioux City by the end of the year. Sioux City considered two main replacement options: hire another private firm or offer the services through the city's Public Safety Department.

A civilian paramedic/ambulance division now will be formed, employing 27 new full-time equivalent employees. The city won't provide nonemergency transfers of patients or provide services to other communities.

