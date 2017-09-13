Family of Hawaii girl who died from strep granted $850,000

The family of a Hawaii girl who died in 2012 is receiving $850,000 to settle a medical malpractice lawsuit it filed.
Hawaii News Now reports (http://bit.ly/2wWlJRX ) that 8-year-old Rienda Supu died after her parents sought treatment multiple times for a cut on her leg, which eventually became infected with staph and strep bacteria. An autopsy showed that she had developed acute rheumatic carditis.
Richard Turbin, the attorney for Supu's family, claims Bay Clinic failed to prescribe Rienda with an appropriate medicine after finding out the cut was infected.
In court documents, Dr. William Sears, an expert hired by Hilo Medical Center, concluded that the treatment and follow-up by Bay Clinic were below the standard of care.
Bay Clinic's medical director declined to comment.
Neither party admitted fault via the settlement.
