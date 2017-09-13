California lawmaker backs off regional energy grid plan

Democratic Assembly members, from left, Tim Grayson, of Concord, Tom Daly, of Anaheim, Ian Caldron, of Whittier, and Adam Gray of Merced, huddle during the Assembly session, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Lawmakers are working to complete this years legislative business to meet the Friday, Sept. 15 deadline. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo