FILE – In this Feb. 10, 2016, file photo, pediatrician Mona Hanna-Attisha testifies about lead contamination of the Flint, Mich., water supply during a hearing of the U.S. House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Pittsburgh-based Heinz Family Foundation announced five individuals Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, selected to receive this year's $250,000 prizes from the foundation, including Hanna-Attisha, who helped call attention to childhood health risks from exposure to lead in the Flint, Mich., water supply. The winners will be honored at an Oct. 18, 2017, banquet. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo

News

Heinz Awards: Doc in Flint, Michigan, water crisis, 4 others

By JOE MANDAK Associated Press

September 14, 2017 12:19 AM

PITTSBURGH

A pediatrician who helped call attention to childhood health risks from exposure to lead in the Flint, Michigan, water supply is one of five people being honored with $250,000 prizes from the Pittsburgh-based Heinz Family Foundation.

The foundation awards recognize innovative work in the arts, environment, human condition, public policy and economics categories.

An associate professor of pediatrics at Michigan State University, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, won the public policy award Thursday for a study published in 2015 that showed Flint's children were exposed to lead levels deemed dangerous by government regulators.

Because lead poisoning can't be reversed, Hanna-Attisha has led programs to aid early childhood development, improve nutrition and otherwise mitigate effects that lead can have on Flint's children.

The winners will be honored at a banquet Oct. 18.

  Comments  

