News

Vermont Mental Health Department awarded $9.9 million grant

The Associated Press

September 14, 2017 12:13 AM

MONTPELIER, Vt.

The Vermont Department of Mental Health has been awarded a $9.9 million federal grant.

Officials said Wednesday that the grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will fund a family centered health care project's comprehensive approach to health, including mental, emotional and physical health for children and families.

The funding will be dispersed over five years. It will be used to start the project for children and families in Windham and Windsor counties at Health Care and Rehabilitative Services and Springfield Medical Care Systems. It also will be used in Franklin and Grand Isle counties at Northwest Counseling and Support Services and Northern Tier Center for Health.

The department expects the grant to fund other regions in the second year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Florida residents return home to find neighborhood flooded by Hurricane Irma

Florida residents return home to find neighborhood flooded by Hurricane Irma 1:33

Florida residents return home to find neighborhood flooded by Hurricane Irma
ASPCA transfers displaced dogs from Hurricane Irma to safe shelter in South Carolina 1:21

ASPCA transfers displaced dogs from Hurricane Irma to safe shelter in South Carolina
Hurricane Irma: Polluted flood water flows through houses in a Florida neighborhood 1:47

Hurricane Irma: Polluted flood water flows through houses in a Florida neighborhood

View More Video