Vermont Mental Health Department awarded $9.9 million grant

The Vermont Department of Mental Health has been awarded a $9.9 million federal grant.
Officials said Wednesday that the grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will fund a family centered health care project's comprehensive approach to health, including mental, emotional and physical health for children and families.
The funding will be dispersed over five years. It will be used to start the project for children and families in Windham and Windsor counties at Health Care and Rehabilitative Services and Springfield Medical Care Systems. It also will be used in Franklin and Grand Isle counties at Northwest Counseling and Support Services and Northern Tier Center for Health.
The department expects the grant to fund other regions in the second year.
