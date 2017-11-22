Years into journey, transgender teen still finding himself

ADVANCE FOR USE WEDNESDAY, NOV. 22, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-In this Monday, March 13, 2017 photo, Theo Ramos, 15, holds his stuffed toy named Strawberry as he sits in his bedroom in Homestead, Fla. Ramos is embracing his gender fluidity, saying, “I present myself differently on different days, depending on what it is I’m doing or who I’m seeing, but my emotions about my gender identity pretty much stay the same.” Lynne Sladky AP Photo