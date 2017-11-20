The Latest: Paris picked as future home of EU banking agency

FILE- In this July 28, 2017 file photo, are the headquarters building of the European Medicines Agency, EMA, left, in London. Brexit is still well over year away but two cities on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 will already be celebrating Britain's departure from the European Union. Two major EU agencies currently in London will be given a new home to move to and the two prizes are hotly fought over by most of the other 27 nations. Frank Augstein, File AP Photo