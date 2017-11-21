News

Specialty plate to support Alzheimer's Association

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 04:03 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

The Kentucky Alzheimer's Association says the state is now offering a specialty license plate supporting the organization.

A statement from the Alzheimer's Association says Kentucky is among the first states to offer such a specialty plate, which includes a "forget-me-not" flower on a purple background with the words "Honor. Remember. Care. End Alzheimer's."

Beginning this week, drivers can select the plate when renewing tags at any county clerk's office and will also have the option of donating $10 to help fund Alzheimer's awareness and education activities in Kentucky.

The Alzheimer's Association says almost 70,000 Kentuckians have the disease and that number is growing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Larry Wheeler reflects on his legacy with the NC Museum of Art

    Larry Wheeler has served as director of the North Carolina Museum of Art for almost 25 years. During an interview on Monday, November 20, 2017, he discusses his accomplishments, the search for his successor, and his plans for his final year as director.

Larry Wheeler reflects on his legacy with the NC Museum of Art

Larry Wheeler reflects on his legacy with the NC Museum of Art 1:48

Larry Wheeler reflects on his legacy with the NC Museum of Art
Watch as the Georgia Dome is imploded after 25 years of use 1:11

Watch as the Georgia Dome is imploded after 25 years of use
Butterball hotline: Saving Thanksgiving for 36 years 2:17

Butterball hotline: Saving Thanksgiving for 36 years

View More Video