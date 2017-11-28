News

Medical group: 953 vaccines, tests may be ineffective

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 07:55 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

HARTFORD, Conn.

A Connecticut medical group recommends more than 900 people get second vaccinations or tuberculosis tests because the first vaccines and tests might have been ineffective.

Hartford HealthCare Medical Group said Tuesday that the vaccines and tests may not have been stored in accordance with manufacturers' recommended temperature guidelines.

This represents about 1 percent of vaccines given by the medical group. The 953 patients affected are encouraged to receive a second vaccine or tuberculosis test free of charge.

The multispecialty group says the temperature fluctuations were found when HHC recently enacted a proactive auditing program for all its locations— Colchester, Vernon and other communities —that provide vaccinations.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

HHC says the finding allowed it to implement best practices to prevent the incident from occurring again.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • House where Marine veteran Anthony Gaines was killed

    Photos of the East Lenoir Street home where Anthony Gaines, a U.S. Marine veteran was killed when a Jaguar crashed into the house.

House where Marine veteran Anthony Gaines was killed

House where Marine veteran Anthony Gaines was killed 0:31

House where Marine veteran Anthony Gaines was killed
AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know
School board sees students and families as 'data points,' not communities, parents say. 2:05

School board sees students and families as 'data points,' not communities, parents say.

View More Video