Possible link found between some Utah suicides, electronics

Michael Friedrichs, Bureau of Health Promotion Epidemiologist, Utah Department of Health, speaks to reporters during a news conference Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Salt Lake City. Researchers studying a spike in teen suicides in Utah found that 18 of the 150 youngsters who took their own lives in a five-year period had recently lost privileges to use their electronic devices such as phones, tablets and gaming systems, according to a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report made public Thursday. Rick Bowmer AP Photo