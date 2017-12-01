News

Enrollment in health coverage through NY marketplace is up

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 12:06 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

Officials say nearly 46,000 new enrollees have signed up for health plan coverage through New York's official state marketplace in the first four weeks of open enrollment.

Health officials say enrollment is outpacing last year by about 13 percent so far. More than 140,000 consumers have renewed coverage or newly enrolled for a Qualified Health Plan for 2018.

Enrollment in the Essential Plan for lower income New Yorkers has reached nearly 700,000.

Open enrollment for a Qualified Health Plan continues through Jan. 31. Enrollment in the Essential Plan is open all year.

Most people who buy coverage through the New York State of Health marketplace receive financial assistance.

