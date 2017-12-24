News

Dog friendly ski trail open near downtown Bozeman

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 02:50 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

BOZEMAN, Mont.

Cross-country skiers can now get some exercise with their dogs on a new trail near downtown Bozeman.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that the Bridger Ski Foundation and Run Dog Run created the nearly 0.6 mile (1 kilometer) long dog loop in Lindley Park just a block off Main Street with a donation from the Split Rock Foundation. Dogs are allowed to be off-leash but owners are urged not to allow their dogs to run through the rest of the park.

The Bridger Ski Foundation grooms six other trails in the Bozeman area but dogs aren't allowed at its other in-town trails.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • NC Treasurer's pursuit of payments throws a retired state employee on disability 'into a crisis'

    Debbie Moss, a former Wake County teacher, has been on disability since 1991. This summer she was told that because of a computer error she received an overpayment of benefits over a 10-year period, from 2006 to 2016. With one month's notice, her checks were reduced and she found herself in a financial crisis.

NC Treasurer's pursuit of payments throws a retired state employee on disability 'into a crisis'

NC Treasurer's pursuit of payments throws a retired state employee on disability 'into a crisis' 3:53

NC Treasurer's pursuit of payments throws a retired state employee on disability 'into a crisis'
The Dillon takes shape in downtown Raleigh 0:58

The Dillon takes shape in downtown Raleigh
From Christmas past, Depression-era letters to Santa 1:49

From Christmas past, Depression-era letters to Santa

View More Video