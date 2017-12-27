News

NYC's lone polar bear is euthanized; he had kidney failure

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 06:00 PM

NEW YORK

New York City's only polar bear has been euthanized at the Bronx Zoo. Officials say the 26-year-old animal was suffering from acute kidney failure.

The Wildlife Conservation Society announced Wednesday that Tundra was euthanized Saturday at the Bronx Zoo. He was born there in 1991.

The organization says Tundra had chronic kidney disease and progressive arthritis that worsened despite treatment. The median life expectancy for male polar bears in zoos is under 21.

Zoo director Jim Breheny (breh-HEE'-nee) says Tundra "remained extremely active and playful until just before his death." He calls Tundra "an important ambassador for his species."

Tundra became the city's sole polar bear when 27-year-old Gus was euthanized at the Central Park Zoo in 2013.

The Bronx Zoo doesn't plan to acquire another polar bear.

