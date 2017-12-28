California pot shops roll out hoopla as sales set to start

In this Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, photo, Estrella Terrones, left, a "budtender" listens to a sales tutorial from one of the marijuana dispensary's suppliers at Golden State Greens marijuana dispensary in San Diego. Dozens of California shops have cleared a final hurdle to sell marijuana for recreational use starting Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, and regulators will work through the weekend to grant more licenses. Elliot Spagat AP Photo