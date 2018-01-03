Britain's Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt in London Wednesday Jan. 3, 2018, after he apologised to patients who have had operations delayed as a result of winter pressures in the National Health Service. Officials said Wednesday that extreme seasonal pressure on Britain's hospital system means many non-urgent procedures must be put off for weeks to free up staff and beds to deal with emergency patients.
Britain's Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt in London Wednesday Jan. 3, 2018, after he apologised to patients who have had operations delayed as a result of winter pressures in the National Health Service. Officials said Wednesday that extreme seasonal pressure on Britain's hospital system means many non-urgent procedures must be put off for weeks to free up staff and beds to deal with emergency patients. PA via AP Victoria Jones
Britain's Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt in London Wednesday Jan. 3, 2018, after he apologised to patients who have had operations delayed as a result of winter pressures in the National Health Service. Officials said Wednesday that extreme seasonal pressure on Britain's hospital system means many non-urgent procedures must be put off for weeks to free up staff and beds to deal with emergency patients. PA via AP Victoria Jones

News

Badly strained UK hospitals to delay non-urgent procedures

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 08:22 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

LONDON

Officials say extreme seasonal pressure on Britain's hospital system means many non-urgent procedures must be put off for weeks.

National Health Service England officials are telling hospitals to delay some procedures to free up staff and beds to deal with emergency patients.

The restrictions are set to last until at least the end of January and are predicted to affect around 55,000 operations.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday apologized for the problems.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"It is absolutely not what I want," he told Sky News. He said there is no question the hospitals are facing real pressures at the moment.

NHS England director Bruce Keogh says the pressures may increase because of "early signs" of spreading flu.

Many hospitals are operating at or near full capacity, with reports of long waits for treatment in emergency rooms.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Snow expected in eastern North Carolina

    Some computer models show flakes reaching far enough west for the Triangle to see a dusting, ABC11 meteorologist Steve Stewart said.

Snow expected in eastern North Carolina

Snow expected in eastern North Carolina 1:38

Snow expected in eastern North Carolina
7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 0:49

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow
Snow in the ABC11 forecast! 2:03

Snow in the ABC11 forecast!

View More Video