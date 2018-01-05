News

Judge orders treatment for Ohio man fixated on belly buttons

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 09:19 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

AKRON, Ohio

An Ohio judge has extended the probation of an autistic man who fixates on belly buttons, ordering him to attend an in-patient treatment program for sexual offenders.

Graig Burrier pleaded guilty to sexual battery in 2012 and received probation for attacking a 19-year-old pregnant woman in a stairwell and insisting he had to touch her belly button to pledge a fraternity. Authorities say he has continued asking to touch women's belly buttons during his probation.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports Summit County prosecutors had pushed to send the 29-year-old from Stow to prison for violating probation.

Judge Mary Margaret Rowlands extended Burrier's probation Thursday by ordering him to attend a residential program in Minnesota followed by supervision at a halfway house there.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Burrier's attorney says Rowlands' decision makes "perfect sense."

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Snow Day in the Triangle

    Photojournalist Julia Wall captures some of the fun and scenes of a snowy day in the Triangle after a winter storm moved through the area January 4, 2018.

Snow Day in the Triangle

Snow Day in the Triangle 0:50

Snow Day in the Triangle
When will we see warmer weather? Check out the ABC11 forecast 0:51

When will we see warmer weather? Check out the ABC11 forecast

Sights and scenes from eastern North Carolina's massive winter storm 0:57

Sights and scenes from eastern North Carolina's massive winter storm

View More Video