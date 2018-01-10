News

Poland's lawmakers debate proposed changes to abortion law

The Associated Press

January 10, 2018 09:05 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

WARSAW, Poland

Poland's lawmakers are debating two proposals to change the country's strict abortion law — one liberalizing it, and the other toughening the rules.

The draft laws to be debated Wednesday were proposed by civic groups campaigning to change the current law, which outlaws abortions in all but the most exceptional cases and only up to the 12th week of pregnancy.

One proposal, backed by the political opposition, wants no restrictions on abortion within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy and easy access to contraception. The other wants to ban abortions of sick fetuses, a view shared by Poland's ruling party and the president.

The lawmakers can either reject the proposals or forward them on to a special parliamentary commission for fine tuning.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide

    A San Diego Coast Guard crew rescued a family of five and their dogs after they had become trapped in their houses during mudslides in Santa Barbara County, California, on January 9. The mother, father, seven-year-old son, three-year-old daughter, a newborn baby and two dogs were transported to a staging area with Santa Barbara County emergency crews.

Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide

Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide 5:17

Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide
Gov. Cooper stresses importance of funding class-size mandate 1:27

Gov. Cooper stresses importance of funding class-size mandate
Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures 2:09

Record cold weather turns NC waterfalls into majestic ice sculptures

View More Video