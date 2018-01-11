The Latest: Surgeon among 17 killed in California mudslides

More Videos 1:19 NC DACA students share personal stories at Durham protest Pause 1:32 Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love' 5:30 Watch Stephen Miller's heated exchange with CNN's Jim Acosta over immigration 6:41 Tom Dundon takes ownership of Hurricanes 2:02 Berger reacts to gerrymandering ruling 0:28 Car tries to outrun rushing California mudslide 0:34 Can you see a pterodactyl in this video? 2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 0:41 Duke's Grayson Allen talks about stepping up defensive play and the 'floor slap' 0:42 HopFly Brewing Company in Rocky Mount Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Coast Guard airlifts dogs stranded on golf course by Montecito mudslides A San Diego Coast Guard crew evacuated eight people and five dogs from the Montecito Golf Course, in California, after mudslides made roads impassable on January 9. They were transported to a staging area with Santa Barbara County emergency crews, the Coast Guard reported. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported that 100 homes were destroyed by the floods and mudslides. There were 48 people still missing as of Thursday morning. NOTE: There is no audio. A San Diego Coast Guard crew evacuated eight people and five dogs from the Montecito Golf Course, in California, after mudslides made roads impassable on January 9. They were transported to a staging area with Santa Barbara County emergency crews, the Coast Guard reported. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported that 100 homes were destroyed by the floods and mudslides. There were 48 people still missing as of Thursday morning. NOTE: There is no audio. DVIDS/US Coast Guard

