Man who aided disoriented patient says she's getting care

She's homeless and carless, but not hopeless

Vanezza Bates, 31, has been homeless for several months. She and her daughter sleep on couches and floors at relatives' homes. Her car was repossessed. But she is hopeful that she will find work and a home for her three children. Homelessness in Wake County increased in 2017, although it declined in North Carolina overall, and Wake County schools are serving more homeless children.