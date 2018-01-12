News

Zambia's army moves in as slum riots amid cholera outbreak

The Associated Press

January 12, 2018 09:46 AM

LUSAKA, Zambia

Zambia's army has stepped in after some residents in the capital rioted over the removal of market vendors amid a deadly cholera outbreak.

Security forces have been clearing streets of the vendors as cholera cases in Lusaka have risen above 2,500 with at least 58 deaths.

Residents of the densely packed Kanyama slum rioted in protest on Friday, destroying property and looting nearby shops.

Army officers moved in after armed police officers struggled to contain the situation.

The cholera outbreak in the southern African nation has forced schools to close and public gatherings such as church meetings to be restricted.

