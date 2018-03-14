The Latest: UK expelling 23 Russian diplomats over spy spat

Police officers position a screen outside the vehicle recovery business "Ashley Wood Recovery" in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. The use of Russian-developed nerve agent Novichok to poison former-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia makes it "highly likely" that Russia was involved, British Prime Minister Theresa May said Monday. Novichok refers to a class of nerve agents developed in the Soviet Union near the end of the Cold War. Matt Dunham AP Photo