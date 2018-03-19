For menopause sex discomfort, gel worked as well as estrogen

In a study of women with menopause-related sexual discomfort, gels worked as well as prescription hormone tablets at reducing symptoms. The researchers say the results suggest low-cost, over-the-counter moisturizers might be the best option.
Most women reported some relief from their most bothersome symptoms regardless of treatment. Still, not quite half the women experienced what researchers considered a meaningful decline in symptom severity.
The problems are linked with declining levels of the hormone estrogen, which happens to all women when they reach menopause.
The study involved 12 weeks of treatment with two commonly recommended treatments, low-dose vaginal estrogen tablets and Replens, an over-the-counter vaginal moisturizer. They worked no better than placebo tablets and gel.
The results were published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine.
