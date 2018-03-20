NC Democratic Party leader questions work done by Cambridge Analytica for NC Sen. Thom Tillis
Wayne Goodwin, Executive Director of the NC Democratic Party questions Cambridge Analytica’s work for US Sen. Thom Tillis and the NC Republican Party. Goodwin spoke out at a press conference in Raleigh, Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
UNC Health Care CEO Dr. William Roper said that his organization would be willing to work with Atrium Health or other groups to help meet the needs of North Carolina patients in the future. UNC Health and Atrium tried and failed to merge recently.
UNC Health Care CEO Dr. William Roper discusses some of the things he learned during a recent failed attempt to merge with Atrium Health as he speaks during an interview in Chapel Hill, NC, on March 14, 2018.
Formerly the largest importer of recyclables, China raised their contamination standards to impossible levels on Jan. 1. This means your local municipality may have to pay more to empty your bin, but you can help.
Tyson Batts and Chris Dixon, coworkers at a Cary sporting goods store, together practice a long list of hoops juju. Their participation in the paranormal makes the tournament season both exciting and stressful; it’s a big responsibility to keep up wi