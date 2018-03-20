NC Democratic Party leader questions work done by Cambridge Analytica for NC Sen. Thom Tillis

Wayne Goodwin, Executive Director of the NC Democratic Party questions Cambridge Analytica’s work for US Sen. Thom Tillis and the NC Republican Party. Goodwin spoke out at a press conference in Raleigh, Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
Lynn Bonner
UNC Health Care willing to work with others

Health Care

UNC Health Care willing to work with others

UNC Health Care CEO Dr. William Roper said that his organization would be willing to work with Atrium Health or other groups to help meet the needs of North Carolina patients in the future. UNC Health and Atrium tried and failed to merge recently.

Huge fire in Raleigh, one year later

Wake County

Huge fire in Raleigh, one year later

Dramatic video from the five-alarm fire on March 16, 2017 in downtown Raleigh that destroyed the Metropolitan apartments, damaged the Quorom and Link buildings and caused $50 million in damage.