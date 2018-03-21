The Latest: Nerve agent scientist: Tests will show source

Various police, Army and other emergency service personal attend a scene in Durrington near Salisbury, England, Monday March 19, 2018, as a car is taken away for further investigation into the suspected nerve agent attack on Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. NATO's secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that "all 29 NATO allies stand united," with Britain amid diplomatic tensions with Russia over the March 4 poisoning of the ex-spy in an English city. PA via AP Ben Birchall