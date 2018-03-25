UNICEF calls on Yemen's warring sides to stop impeding aid

FILE - In this April 13, 2017, file photo, Yemenis present documents in order to receive food rations provided by a local charity, in Sanaa, Yemen. Geert Cappelaere, UNICEF's director for the Middle East and North Africa, briefed reporters in Amman, Jordan on Sunday, March 25, 2018, after returning from Yemen, saying warring sides in Yemen and their international backers must stop impeding or delaying aid deliveries. Cappelaere said such practices have contributed to worsening malnutrition among children and hampered efforts to fight cholera and other potentially deadly diseases. Hani Mohammed, File AP Photo