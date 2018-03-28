Selfie medicine: Phone apps push people to take their pills

In this March 15, 2018 photo, public health nurse Peggy Cooley of the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, seen on the phone screen, uses Skype video to remotely monitor a patient taking antibiotics for tuberculosis at home in Lakewood, Wash. Researchers are testing how well smartphone apps that monitor pill-taking work when medication matters. Experts praise the efficiency, but some say the technology raises privacy and data security concerns. Manuel Valdes AP Photo