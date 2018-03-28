Alabama's first gay legislator bows out to standing ovation

FILE - In this Jun3 29, 2013 file photo, State Rep. Patricia Todd, D-Jefferson County, Alabama's first and only openly gay legislator speaks at the Madison County Democratic Headquarters in Huntsville. Todd, a Democrat from Birmingham, will not seek re-election after serving 12 years. Todd said on the House floor, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, that her colleagues are "incredible, beautiful people" who all treated her with equality, even though some she thought she "would never get along with or like." AL.com via AP Bob Gathany